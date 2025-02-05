Left Menu

Trade Policy Study Halted Amid Diversity Tensions

The U.S. International Trade Commission, at the Trump administration's request, has canceled an investigation into the impact of trade policy on under-served communities and workers. Initiated by Katherine Tai under the Biden administration, the study aimed to assess how trade disparities affect communities of color. Critics express disappointment over the halting of this important evaluation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 06:53 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 06:53 IST
The U.S. International Trade Commission announced on Tuesday that it has canceled a multi-year investigation into the impact of trade policies on under-served communities. The suspension comes after the Trump administration's directive, leading the U.S. Trade Representative's office to withdraw its request for the study.

Scheduled virtual hearings and in-person sessions in five cities were part of the now-canceled investigation intended to explore racial and regional economic disparities. Initiated by Katherine Tai during Joe Biden's presidency, the study aimed to complete its report by January 2026.

Critics, including Arthur Stamoulis from the Citizens Trade Campaign, condemned the decision. Stamoulis noted the significance of understanding trade-induced job losses for policymakers, especially those affecting communities of color. The Trump administration's stance has been perceived as prioritizing an anti-immigrant agenda over workers' welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

