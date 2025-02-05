Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Proposal: Gaza Resettlement Sparks Outrage

President Donald Trump's suggestion to relocate Palestinians from Gaza has caused a stir in the Middle East, already fragile from the Israel-Hamas conflict. Al Jazeera termed this as a 'shock announcement,' while Hamas condemned it as a reward for oppression, predicting increased tension in the region.

Updated: 05-02-2025 09:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

President Donald Trump's contentious proposal to relocate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip has sent ripples across the Middle East, a region still reeling from the recent Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Qatar-based pan-Arab broadcaster Al Jazeera, which played a crucial role in mediating the ceasefire during the war, described Trump's comments as a 'shock announcement.'

Hamas swiftly rejected Trump's suggestion, stating that it not only fails to hold the 'Zionist occupation' accountable but also rewards it. 'We reject Trump's statements in which he said that the residents of the Gaza Strip have no choice but to leave,' Hamas declared, labeling it a recipe for chaos and regional tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

