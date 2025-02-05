CIA Restructure: Trump's Directive and Workforce Shake-Up

The Central Intelligence Agency has announced buyouts for its entire workforce. The decision aims to align the agency with U.S. President Donald Trump's national security priorities, according to insider sources.

A spokesperson for the CIA confirmed that the initiative serves as a part of Director John Ratcliffe's strategy to revitalize the agency's workforce and effectively serve the administration. This restructuring aligns with broader governmental transformations pursued by Trump, which include workforce downsizing.

While the CIA's budget and employee numbers remain undisclosed, the news echoes previous governmental shake-ups under Trump's administration. Additionally, a lawsuit was filed by unions opposing this strategy, amidst an offer by the White House to civilian workers to voluntarily leave their positions with pay through September.

(With inputs from agencies.)