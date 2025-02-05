Left Menu

CIA Restructure: Trump's Directive and Workforce Shake-Up

The CIA has offered buyouts to its entire workforce to align with President Trump's priorities. The move, backed by Director John Ratcliffe, is part of a broader strategy to revamp the agency and align it with national security goals. This aligns with Trump's attempts to downsize government operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 09:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Central Intelligence Agency has announced buyouts for its entire workforce. The decision aims to align the agency with U.S. President Donald Trump's national security priorities, according to insider sources.

A spokesperson for the CIA confirmed that the initiative serves as a part of Director John Ratcliffe's strategy to revitalize the agency's workforce and effectively serve the administration. This restructuring aligns with broader governmental transformations pursued by Trump, which include workforce downsizing.

While the CIA's budget and employee numbers remain undisclosed, the news echoes previous governmental shake-ups under Trump's administration. Additionally, a lawsuit was filed by unions opposing this strategy, amidst an offer by the White House to civilian workers to voluntarily leave their positions with pay through September.

(With inputs from agencies.)

