Delhi Assembly Polls Show Low Early Turnout

The Delhi Assembly elections recorded an early voter turnout of 8.10% by 9 am, amid a contest expected to reshape the political landscape of the capital city. Prominent politicians, including President Droupadi Murmu and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, were among those who cast their votes in the morning.

Polling, which began at 7 am and is set to conclude at 6 pm, engages over 1.56 crore eligible voters spread across 13,766 stations in Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies. With 699 candidates vying for seats, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is eyeing a third consecutive term, while the BJP and Congress hope to revive their presence in the region.

Election Commission data highlighted North East district's high turnout of 10.7%, with Mustafabad leading individual constituencies at 12.43% turnout. Voter participation was 62.59% in the 2020 assembly elections, compared to 56% in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, placing heightened attention on today's results.

