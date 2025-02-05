Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Takeover Plan for Gaza Sparks Global Outcry

U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to take control of the Gaza Strip has provoked strong international backlash. Key figures, including Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Australian Prime Minister, and various U.S. lawmakers, have condemned the plan, labeling it as ethnic cleansing and a threat to regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 11:24 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a U.S. takeover of the Gaza Strip has incited widespread criticism from global leaders. The plan, which involves relocating Palestinians, has been met with accusations of ethnic cleansing and poses a risk to stability in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman firmly opposed the proposal, reaffirming the kingdom's commitment to a Palestinian state before establishing ties with Israel. His stance contradicts Trump's claims about Saudi demands.

Prominent figures like Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, U.S. Representatives Rashida Tlaib and Chris Van Hollen, and various advocacy groups have joined in denouncing the proposal, highlighting its potential to ignite conflict and damage international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

