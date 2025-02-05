Delhi Assembly Polls: High-Stakes Battle Unfolds for Arvind Kejriwal and AAP

Amid heightened anticipation, Aam Aadmi Party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal, accompanied by his family, participated in the Delhi Assembly elections on Wednesday. The Kejriwal family, including his parents Gobind Ram Kejriwal and Gita Devi, cast their votes at Lady Irwin Senior Secondary School.

In his address to the media, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal called on the citizens to vote for Delhi's development. He shared his parents' enthusiasm for voting and stressed the need for support to those who prioritize the capital's progress, stating, "The one who will work for Delhi will get the votes of the public."

Sunita Kejriwal expressed confidence in Delhi's electorate, emphasizing their intelligence and intolerance for "gundagardi." She reaffirmed faith in their ability to make informed choices. As polls opened, 70 assembly constituencies witnessed voters casting ballots from 7 AM, including key battlegrounds like New Delhi, Jangpura, and Kalkaji. AAP seeks to retain its dominant position amid fierce contests led by Arvind Kejriwal against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit.

(With inputs from agencies.)