BJP's Bidhuri Criticizes Kejriwal Amidst Delhi Poll Tensions

In a verbal attack, BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri lashed out at AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of having a track record of issuing baseless allegations followed by court apologies. Highlighting numerous legal cases against Kejriwal, Bidhuri labeled him a hypocrite. He criticized, 'There are dozens of cases pending against Arvind Kejriwal. He repeatedly makes baseless claims, only to apologize later in court.'

Bidhuri also called for stringent measures against those violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), irrespective of their political affiliations. 'Strict actions must be enforced against violators of the MCC, whether it's Atishi's PA or anyone else,' he asserted. This comes in the wake of Kejriwal facing legal action for alleging the Haryana government contaminated Yamuna water, with cases registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS), 2024.

As Delhi began voting for its 70 assembly seats on Wednesday, the early hours saw a slow voter turnout, eventually reaching 19.95% by 11 am. The highest participation was noted in the North East district, while central districts showed the lowest engagement. Prominent constituencies like New Delhi are witnessing intense competition with AAP's Kejriwal, BJP's Parvesh Verma, and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit contesting fiercely.

(With inputs from agencies.)