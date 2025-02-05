Trump's Bold Proposal for a 'Middle East Riviera' Shakes Policy Foundations

In a stunning shift of U.S. policy, President Donald Trump announced plans to take over Gaza and transform it into a 'Riviera of the Middle East,' sparking intense regional backlash. During a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump outlined his vision to redevelop Gaza, drawing parallels to his real estate background.

The bold move prompted widespread condemnation, especially from Saudi Arabia, which has maintained its stance against displacing Palestinians. Saudi officials firmly rejected any attempts to alter the established geopolitical landscape without the foundation of a Palestinian state.

As tensions simmer in the region, questions arise about the viability of Trump's proposal and its impact on ongoing diplomatic efforts. The controversial plan has cast uncertainty over future relations between the U.S., Israel, and key Arab nations, especially regarding the prospects of Saudi-Israeli normalization.

