Left Menu

U.S.-China Trade Tensions Escalate with New Tariff Measures

China urges dialogue with the U.S. as an additional 10% U.S. tariff on Chinese goods is enacted. In retaliation, China plans to impose counter-tariffs of up to 15% on certain U.S. imports beginning February 10. President Trump shows no urgency in discussing the matter with Xi Jinping.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 05-02-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 13:29 IST
U.S.-China Trade Tensions Escalate with New Tariff Measures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

The Chinese foreign ministry has called for dialogue and consultation between China and the United States amid rising trade tensions, as a 10% U.S. tariff on all Chinese products takes effect.

In retaliation to the latest U.S. tariffs, China plans to impose counter-tariffs of up to 15% on some U.S. imports starting February 10. This development provides a window for both nations to negotiate a resolution to the escalating trade conflict.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated he is in no hurry to communicate with Chinese President Xi Jinping to resolve the emerging trade war between the two global economic giants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025