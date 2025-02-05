U.S.-China Trade Tensions Escalate with New Tariff Measures
China urges dialogue with the U.S. as an additional 10% U.S. tariff on Chinese goods is enacted. In retaliation, China plans to impose counter-tariffs of up to 15% on certain U.S. imports beginning February 10. President Trump shows no urgency in discussing the matter with Xi Jinping.
The Chinese foreign ministry has called for dialogue and consultation between China and the United States amid rising trade tensions, as a 10% U.S. tariff on all Chinese products takes effect.
In retaliation to the latest U.S. tariffs, China plans to impose counter-tariffs of up to 15% on some U.S. imports starting February 10. This development provides a window for both nations to negotiate a resolution to the escalating trade conflict.
Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated he is in no hurry to communicate with Chinese President Xi Jinping to resolve the emerging trade war between the two global economic giants.
