Left Menu

Echoes of Nakba: Gaza's New Calamity

Palestinians confront a new catastrophe in Gaza, reminiscent of the 1948 Nakba, as displacement risks escalate amidst ongoing conflict. Israel's military actions and policies raise fears of permanent resettlement, with international concern over the humanitarian impact. With historical parallels stark, Gaza's future hangs in a precarious balance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 05-02-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 14:58 IST
Echoes of Nakba: Gaza's New Calamity
  • Country:
  • Israel

This year marks the 77th anniversary of the Nakba, a pivotal event in Palestinian history. The mass expulsion left 700,000 Palestinians without a homeland, creating an enduring refugee crisis still felt today.

Amid current turmoil in Gaza, echoes of this 'catastrophe' resonate strongly. Recent conflicts have displaced 1.7 million people, prompting fears of a more severe repetition of history. With more than 47,000 lives lost, the ongoing strife paints a grim picture.

As discussions swirl around potential solutions, including resettlement proposals, Palestinians worry about losing their lineage's roots. The international community remains divided on resolutions, underscoring the complexity of restoring peace and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025