Political Drama in the Philippines: Vice President Sara Duterte's Impeachment

The political landscape in the Philippines is shaking as Vice President Sara Duterte faces impeachment after a significant majority of the House of Representatives, many aligned with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., signed a petition for her removal. This move deepens the rift between Duterte and the President.

Secretary-General Reginald Velasco confirmed that 215 lawmakers endorsed the impeachment, surpassing the number required to move it to the Senate. If it proceeds, the Senate will act as the tribunal to try Duterte, whose tensions with Marcos have escalated considerably.

This legal battle coincides with Sara Duterte's growing influence as a potential presidential candidate. Allegations span serious constitutional violations to corruption, driving a heated political and legal saga as the country nears crucial midterm elections in May.

