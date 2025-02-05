Trump's Controversial Gaza Proposal Sparks Global Outcry
President Donald Trump's proposal for the U.S. to take over Gaza and transform it into a luxurious resort has provoked international criticism and disrupted longstanding U.S. policy. The plan, which suggests resettling Palestinians elsewhere, has been denounced by global powers advocating the two-state solution.
President Donald Trump has faced substantial international backlash following his proposal to take over Gaza, a move aimed at creating a "Riviera of the Middle East" after resettling Palestinians. The plan, branded as shocking and controversial, challenges long-standing U.S. Middle East policy.
Major global powers, including Saudi Arabia, France, and China, swiftly condemned the proposal, advocating for a two-state solution and opposing any forced displacement of Palestinians. The international community views this move as a potential cause for regional instability.
Trump, known for his unorthodox approaches, has provided no detailed outline for this plan. Amidst widespread disapproval, the potential U.S. direct stake in Gaza raises concerns about future diplomatic relations and the feasibility of Palestinian sovereignty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia's Anticipated Entry into the Abraham Accords
Saudi Arabia's Prince Faisal Urges Diplomacy Over Conflict in Middle East
Middle East Stability: Saudi Arabia's Vision Amid Global Tensions
Saudi Arabia's Diplomatic Revival: A Historic Visit to Lebanon
I am going to ask Saudi Arabia, OPEC to bring down oil prices; if prices come down Russia-Ukraine war will end immediately: Donald Trump.