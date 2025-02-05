Trump's Controversial Gaza Proposal Sparks Global Outcry

President Donald Trump has faced substantial international backlash following his proposal to take over Gaza, a move aimed at creating a "Riviera of the Middle East" after resettling Palestinians. The plan, branded as shocking and controversial, challenges long-standing U.S. Middle East policy.

Major global powers, including Saudi Arabia, France, and China, swiftly condemned the proposal, advocating for a two-state solution and opposing any forced displacement of Palestinians. The international community views this move as a potential cause for regional instability.

Trump, known for his unorthodox approaches, has provided no detailed outline for this plan. Amidst widespread disapproval, the potential U.S. direct stake in Gaza raises concerns about future diplomatic relations and the feasibility of Palestinian sovereignty.

