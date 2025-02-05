Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Gaza Takeover Proposal Sparks Global Outrage

President Donald Trump's proposal for the U.S. to take over the Gaza Strip and permanently resettle its Palestinian residents was widely rejected by international allies and adversaries. The plan, revealed during a press conference with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, was criticized for threatening international stability and Palestinian rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 05-02-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 16:47 IST
Trump's Controversial Gaza Takeover Proposal Sparks Global Outrage
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

President Donald Trump's surprising proposal for the United States to take over the Gaza Strip and permanently resettle its Palestinian residents has been met with swift rejection from both American allies and adversaries worldwide.

During a White House press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump outlined a contentious plan that not only involves building new Palestinian settlements outside Gaza but also envisions the U.S. overseeing its redevelopment into a prosperous region.

The backlash was immediate, with nations such as Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia denouncing the proposal for undermining Palestinian sovereignty and destabilizing the region. Critics, including global leaders, highlighted the potential chaos and infringement of international law such an action could instigate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025