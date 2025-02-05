Trump's Controversial Gaza Takeover Proposal Sparks Global Outrage

President Donald Trump's surprising proposal for the United States to take over the Gaza Strip and permanently resettle its Palestinian residents has been met with swift rejection from both American allies and adversaries worldwide.

During a White House press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump outlined a contentious plan that not only involves building new Palestinian settlements outside Gaza but also envisions the U.S. overseeing its redevelopment into a prosperous region.

The backlash was immediate, with nations such as Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia denouncing the proposal for undermining Palestinian sovereignty and destabilizing the region. Critics, including global leaders, highlighted the potential chaos and infringement of international law such an action could instigate.

(With inputs from agencies.)