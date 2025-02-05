Left Menu

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid U.S. Tariff Concerns

Euro area government bond yields fell to multi-week lows as investors feared the disinflationary effects of U.S. tariffs. Economists await updates on the ECB's neutral rate (r*). German and Italian bond yields dropped, reflecting concerns over European economic stability and geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 17:21 IST
Euro area government bond yields hit multi-week lows on Wednesday, driven by investor fears over the potential disinflationary impact of new U.S. tariffs. The possibility of such economic effects has raised concerns about the European Central Bank's (ECB) trajectory towards deeper monetary easing.

Investors are closely eyeing the ECB's forthcoming estimates of the neutral rate—r*—which indicates an interest rate level that ensures balanced economic growth. This rate is pivotal for central bank policies. Recent remarks from ECB President Christine Lagarde suggest a potential revision to r*, likely influencing the ECB's policy direction.

The fluid geopolitical situation, including U.S. tariff maneuvers and regional tensions, adds layers of uncertainty. Amid these dynamics, German bond yields—a bellwether for the eurozone—fell while the yield gap between Italian and German bonds narrowed, signaling investor unease over economic outlooks.

