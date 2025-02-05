Left Menu

Controversy Over Proposals to Resettle Gazans: Political Clash Intensifies

Far-right Israeli politician Itamar Ben Gvir supports Trump's proposal to relocate Gazans, urging immediate policy shifts from Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. Tensions arise over forced migration suggestions, with human rights advocates criticizing potential violations of international law amidst ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Updated: 05-02-2025 17:40 IST
Controversy Over Proposals to Resettle Gazans: Political Clash Intensifies
In a significant political development, far-right Israeli politician Itamar Ben Gvir voiced his support for recent comments by U.S. President Donald Trump advocating for the relocation of Palestinians from Gaza.

Ben Gvir, former minister for national security, urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to adopt this policy without delay. This call aligns with settler groups in the West Bank pushing for accelerated settlement expansion in response to Trump's remarks.

However, human rights organizations have condemned these suggestions, labeling them as potential ethnic cleansing and violations of international law. The proposal has sparked heated debate amidst a fragile truce in the protracted Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

