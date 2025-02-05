Ironclad Ties: China and Pakistan Forge Ahead Amidst Challenges

In a display of solidarity, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari underscore their nations' enduring alliance. The leaders met to strengthen a strategic partnership marked by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), hailed by Pakistani officials as transformative for national development.

Despite the economic benefits, China's concerns linger over the repeated attacks by Balochistan and Islamic militants on its workers involved in CPEC, creating underlying tensions in the otherwise firm relations. Both countries, however, continue to support each other politically and advance shared objectives.

During Zardari's visit, aligned with the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, the leaders committed to bolstering strategic mutual trust, a cornerstone of their relationship. Alongside Zardari, prominent Pakistani ministers, including Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, were present for discussions with Chinese officials.

