Left Menu

Ironclad Ties: China and Pakistan Forge Ahead Amidst Challenges

China and Pakistan reaffirm their strong political alliance and strategic partnership during talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani counterpart Asif Ali Zardari. Both nations commit to enhancing economic ties through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, despite concerns over security challenges in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 05-02-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 20:05 IST
Ironclad Ties: China and Pakistan Forge Ahead Amidst Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a display of solidarity, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari underscore their nations' enduring alliance. The leaders met to strengthen a strategic partnership marked by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), hailed by Pakistani officials as transformative for national development.

Despite the economic benefits, China's concerns linger over the repeated attacks by Balochistan and Islamic militants on its workers involved in CPEC, creating underlying tensions in the otherwise firm relations. Both countries, however, continue to support each other politically and advance shared objectives.

During Zardari's visit, aligned with the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, the leaders committed to bolstering strategic mutual trust, a cornerstone of their relationship. Alongside Zardari, prominent Pakistani ministers, including Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, were present for discussions with Chinese officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025