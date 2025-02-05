King Abdullah Rejects Land Annexation & Palestinian Displacement
Jordan's King Abdullah firmly rejected any attempts at land annexation and the displacement of Palestinians. This stance came after US President Trump's controversial suggestion to resettle Palestinians from Gaza elsewhere. The proposal has faced major international criticism. King Abdullah reiterated support for Palestinians while meeting President Mahmoud Abbas.
In a firm stance against recent geopolitical proposals, Jordan's King Abdullah voiced his opposition to any efforts to annex Palestinian land or displace its people. This declaration came in response to a controversial statement by U.S. President Donald Trump.
President Trump suggested the resettlement of Palestinians from Gaza, amid hopes to economically develop the area with international support. The suggestion sparked widespread condemnation among international communities and regional leaders. Jordan, Egypt, and other Arab countries, have all rejected this proposal, emphasizing Gaza's importance to a potential Palestinian state.
King Abdullah affirmed Jordan's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause during a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. The meeting underscored the regional consensus on the issue, as King Abdullah prepares to meet President Trump at the White House on February 11th.
