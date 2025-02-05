Left Menu

Trump's Bold Move: Sports and Transgender Rights Clash

The Trump administration is set to take actions affecting transgender participation in school sports. President Trump plans to interpret Title IX as barring transgender girls from female sports, review visa applications for fraud, and uphold these measures internationally. Critics argue this move curtails transgender rights.

In a controversial move, the Trump administration is poised to unveil new measures on Wednesday aimed at limiting transgender women and girls' participation in school sports, as confirmed by a White House official. An executive order will be signed by President Donald Trump instructing federal agencies to interpret Title IX—legislation prohibiting sex discrimination in federally funded education—as excluding transgender athletes from female sports categories.

Further steps include directing the State Department to scrutinize visa applications from transgender individuals for potential 'fraud' and raising this issue on an international platform, including at the United Nations and in the private sector. The U.S. is prepared to exert its 'full authority' to enforce these rulings, particularly concerning International Olympic Committee events hosted on American soil.

This directive purports to shield girls and women in academic environments, based on what officials claim are numerous complaints about transgender athletes. However, this narrow interpretation of Title IX focuses solely on biological sex, sidelining those assigned male at birth who later transition. Although these efforts resonate with Trump's supporters for fulfilling campaign pledges, critics argue they infringe on the rights of a small minority, representing just 0.6% of the U.S. population over 13, according to the UCLA School of Law's Williams Institute.

