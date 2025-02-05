Trump's Executive Order Reignites Transgender Sports Debate

In a significant move, President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Wednesday that aims to prevent individuals assigned male at birth from engaging in women's or girls' sporting events. This order marks a pivotal change in the federal government's approach towards transgender rights under Trump's administration.

The order comes on the heels of Trump's previous actions, including his directive to define sex as strictly male or female on federal documents. The timing of the announcement, coinciding with National Girls and Women in Sports Day, underscores its focus on Title IX and gender equity in athletics.

As the order takes shape, it faces potential legal challenges, with multiple states already poised to dispute it. Trump's intent to uphold what he sees as traditional interpretations of regulations further fuels the ongoing discourse on transgender participation in sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)