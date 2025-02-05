House Speaker Backs Trump's Bold Gaza Initiative
House Speaker Mike Johnson supports President Trump's proposal for the U.S. takeover of Gaza. He emphasized Republican solidarity with Trump and plans to discuss the matter with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to the Capitol.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:31 IST
- Country:
- United States
Republican U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson has shown robust support for former President Donald Trump's proposal that the United States should assume control over the strife-ridden region of Gaza.
Addressing the press during his weekly conference, Johnson confirmed that the House Republicans would align with Trump's plan, underscoring their commitment to the former President's initiative.
Furthermore, Johnson revealed his intention to engage in discussions about Gaza with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during Netanyahu's scheduled meeting at the Capitol on Thursday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement