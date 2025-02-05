Left Menu

House Speaker Backs Trump's Bold Gaza Initiative

House Speaker Mike Johnson supports President Trump's proposal for the U.S. takeover of Gaza. He emphasized Republican solidarity with Trump and plans to discuss the matter with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to the Capitol.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:31 IST
House Speaker Backs Trump's Bold Gaza Initiative
  • Country:
  • United States

Republican U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson has shown robust support for former President Donald Trump's proposal that the United States should assume control over the strife-ridden region of Gaza.

Addressing the press during his weekly conference, Johnson confirmed that the House Republicans would align with Trump's plan, underscoring their commitment to the former President's initiative.

Furthermore, Johnson revealed his intention to engage in discussions about Gaza with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during Netanyahu's scheduled meeting at the Capitol on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025