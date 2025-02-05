House Speaker Backs Trump's Bold Gaza Initiative

Republican U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson has shown robust support for former President Donald Trump's proposal that the United States should assume control over the strife-ridden region of Gaza.

Addressing the press during his weekly conference, Johnson confirmed that the House Republicans would align with Trump's plan, underscoring their commitment to the former President's initiative.

Furthermore, Johnson revealed his intention to engage in discussions about Gaza with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during Netanyahu's scheduled meeting at the Capitol on Thursday.

