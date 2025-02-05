Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order

A Maryland federal judge has halted the Trump administration's attempt to restrict birthright citizenship, marking the second national block against the policy.

Judge Deborah Boardman, in agreement with two immigrant rights groups and five pregnant women, found the measure unconstitutional. It risked denying U.S. citizenship to children based solely on their parents' immigration status.

The order, scheduled for Feb. 19, is now halted by a preliminary nationwide injunction issued by Boardman, an appointee of President Joe Biden.

