Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order

A federal judge in Maryland has halted the Trump administration's executive order to limit birthright citizenship. Judge Deborah Boardman sided with immigrant rights groups, citing potential constitutional risks to children based on parental immigration status. A nationwide injunction prevents implementation of the order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greenbelt | Updated: 05-02-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:44 IST
A Maryland federal judge has halted the Trump administration's attempt to restrict birthright citizenship, marking the second national block against the policy.

Judge Deborah Boardman, in agreement with two immigrant rights groups and five pregnant women, found the measure unconstitutional. It risked denying U.S. citizenship to children based solely on their parents' immigration status.

The order, scheduled for Feb. 19, is now halted by a preliminary nationwide injunction issued by Boardman, an appointee of President Joe Biden.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

