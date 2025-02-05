Communal Tensions in Tamil Nadu: DMK vs BJP on Thirupparankundram Issue

The political atmosphere in Tamil Nadu is charged amid allegations by DMK leader and HR&CE Minister, P K Sekar Babu, who accuses the BJP of attempting to incite violence over the Thirupparankundram issue.

Law Minister S Regupathy emphasized Tamil Nadu's legacy of religious harmony, refuting BJP's involvement in the protests in Madurai. Meanwhile, BJP chief K Annamalai defended the event, asserting it was peaceful and blamed the DMK for unnecessary political friction.

District collector MS Sangeetha assured efforts to maintain peace while highlighting attempts by external groups to disrupt local tranquility. Ongoing legal proceedings and denied permissions mark the backdrop of this tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)