Communal Tensions in Tamil Nadu: DMK vs BJP on Thirupparankundram Issue
The DMK accuses the BJP of inciting violence over a religious issue in Thirupparankundram, Tamil Nadu. While DMK officials highlight the communal harmony in the state, they warn against external attempts to disturb it. The BJP defends its peaceful protest, criticizing DMK's politics.
- Country:
- India
The political atmosphere in Tamil Nadu is charged amid allegations by DMK leader and HR&CE Minister, P K Sekar Babu, who accuses the BJP of attempting to incite violence over the Thirupparankundram issue.
Law Minister S Regupathy emphasized Tamil Nadu's legacy of religious harmony, refuting BJP's involvement in the protests in Madurai. Meanwhile, BJP chief K Annamalai defended the event, asserting it was peaceful and blamed the DMK for unnecessary political friction.
District collector MS Sangeetha assured efforts to maintain peace while highlighting attempts by external groups to disrupt local tranquility. Ongoing legal proceedings and denied permissions mark the backdrop of this tension.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thirupparankundram
- DMK
- BJP
- Tamil Nadu
- harmony
- violence
- Sekar Babu
- Annamalai
- protest
- politics
ALSO READ
Colombia on Edge: President Declares State of Emergency Amid Guerrilla Violence
New Terrorism Threat: Lone Actors and Extreme Violence
Supreme Court Grants Interim Relief to Congress MP Amid Communal Disharmony Charges
Kurram Crisis: Siege, Violence, and the Struggle for Peace
Tragic Case of Domestic Violence in Kota: Man Wanted for Stepkilling