French PM Bayrou Survives No-Confidence Vote Amid Political Unrest

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou survived the first of two no-confidence votes in parliament on Wednesday. The vote, initiated by the hard-left, fell short of the 289 votes required.

The move comes after Bayrou used Article 49.3 to bypass parliamentary approval for the 2025 budget, sparking controversy. Both the National Rally and the Socialists abstained, wanting to avoid budgetary chaos.

Since President Emmanuel Macron's snap election in June, political instability has gripped France. Bayrou's survival hinges on concessions that appease both the left and far-right, despite ongoing budget concerns.

