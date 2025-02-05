French PM Bayrou Survives No-Confidence Vote Amid Political Unrest
French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou overcame an initial no-confidence vote in parliament called by the far-left. The vote fell short as the National Rally and Socialists refrained from support. Bayrou used special powers to push the 2025 budget, stirring political instability since Macron's snap election.
French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou survived the first of two no-confidence votes in parliament on Wednesday. The vote, initiated by the hard-left, fell short of the 289 votes required.
The move comes after Bayrou used Article 49.3 to bypass parliamentary approval for the 2025 budget, sparking controversy. Both the National Rally and the Socialists abstained, wanting to avoid budgetary chaos.
Since President Emmanuel Macron's snap election in June, political instability has gripped France. Bayrou's survival hinges on concessions that appease both the left and far-right, despite ongoing budget concerns.
