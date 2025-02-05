BJP's Bold Prediction: Historic Upset Expected in Delhi Assembly Elections
Haryana BJP President Mohan Lal Badoli predicts a surprising victory for BJP in the Delhi assembly elections, accusing AAP of damaging public sentiments in Haryana. The elections witness a backdrop of controversies with exit polls indicating a mixed contest between BJP and AAP, with Congress trailing.
In an audacious forecast, the President of Haryana's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mohan Lal Badoli, has predicted a 'historic' and 'surprising' outcome for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. Badoli asserted his confidence that the BJP would gain a majority, criticizing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Arvind Kejriwal, for allegedly injuring the sentiments of Haryana's people.
Badoli's comments came as he contested Kejriwal's claims that Haryana's government was contaminating the Yamuna River, labeling them as inflammatory and suggesting that such pronouncements would cost AAP the election. Meanwhile, JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar accused AAP of exacerbating issues surrounding the river and pointed to a recent liquor scam as a further blemish.
As election day concluded, exit polls painted competing pictures, with some predicting a BJP victory and others foreseeing an AAP triumph. With voter turnout at 57.70%, predictions vary widely on the distribution of seats, though all foresee Congress largely sidelined. Votes are set to be counted on February 8.
(With inputs from agencies.)
