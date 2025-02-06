Gaza's Crucial Role in Future Palestinian State

The European Union has reaffirmed its commitment to a two-state solution involving Gaza as an essential component of a future Palestinian state. The comments, delivered by an EU foreign policy spokesperson, highlight the EU's dedication to achieving lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

In stark contrast, President Donald Trump suggested that the United States should assume control over the war-torn region of Gaza after relocating Palestinians elsewhere. This proposal has sparked outrage globally, with many critics condemning the notion.

The EU spokesperson stressed, "Gaza is an integral part of a future Palestinian state," underscoring the organization's continued support for a two-state solution as the viable path to long-term peace in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)