Trump's Gaza Takeover Proposal Sparks Controversy

President Donald Trump's proposal for the United States to take control of Gaza prompted a mix of skepticism and support among Republicans on Wednesday. The contentious idea, suggested during a White House meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, includes transforming Gaza into a Middle Eastern 'Riviera' post-resettlement of Palestinians.

This bold initiative faced international backlash and dissent within Congress, with several Republican lawmakers advocating for the long-standing two-state solution as the core of American diplomacy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Among the voices of concern, Republican Senator Rand Paul highlighted the risks of renewed occupation, while Senator Lisa Murkowski expressed concerns about the severe implications of military involvement in the conflict-ridden region.

(With inputs from agencies.)