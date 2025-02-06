Controversial Trump Proposal for Gaza Sparks Global Outcry
President Trump's proposal to relocate Gazans and have the U.S. take over Gaza has faced significant global backlash. His plan is seen as deviating from traditional U.S. policy and raises concerns of ethnic cleansing. Key international voices oppose the idea, viewing it as imperialistic and unworkable.
President Trump's latest Gaza proposal, aiming to relocate Palestinians and bring U.S. control to the region, has ignited international backlash. While aides defend the plans as innovative, global leaders condemn them, fearing further conflict and potential violations of international law.
In Washington, Trump's team described the initiative as 'historic,' yet refused to clarify military involvement. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio insisted the relocation would be temporary, emphasizing reconstruction. Critics argue such actions could lead to ethnic cleansing.
Trump's strategy raises broader geopolitical concerns, with countries like Saudi Arabia rejecting the idea and maintaining support for a two-state solution. The proposal adds tension to already fragile Middle Eastern relations, as Palestinians vow to resist any displacement efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Palestinians Brace for Homecoming Amidst Ruins After Ceasefire
Emotional Homecoming as Freed Palestinians Praise Hamas Amid Ceasefire
Israel says it will not allow Palestinians to return to northern Gaza until hostage Arbel Yehoud is released, reports AP.
Trump says he is pressing Jordan, Egypt to take in Palestinians from Gaza, floats plan to 'just clean out' territory, reports AP.
Freedom is bittersweet for Palestinians released from Israeli jails