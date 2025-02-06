Left Menu

Congress MP Challenges Exit Poll Predictions, Denounces Election Neutrality

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari disputes exit polls predicting BJP success in the Delhi Assembly elections, emphasizing that both AAP and BJP failed to address key issues. Tiwari accuses both parties of voter bribery, questioning election neutrality. Official results are awaited from the Election Commission on February 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 11:38 IST
Congress MP Challenges Exit Poll Predictions, Denounces Election Neutrality
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari expressed skepticism over exit polls predicting a BJP win in the Delhi Assembly elections, asserting that both AAP and BJP have not tackled crucial problems like air pollution and the deteriorating condition of the Yamuna river.

Tiwari, in an interview with ANI, dismissed the exit polls, which foresee a BJP victory, arguing that Congress will outperform expectations due to public dissatisfaction with the ruling parties. He further accused AAP and BJP of compromising election neutrality through financial inducements to voters.

Amidst these allegations, the Election Commission reported a voter turnout of 60.42 percent in Delhi's high-stakes elections, with North East district registering the highest participation at 66.25 percent. However, exit polls vary widely in their predictions, with results anticipated on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025