Congress MP Challenges Exit Poll Predictions, Denounces Election Neutrality
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari disputes exit polls predicting BJP success in the Delhi Assembly elections, emphasizing that both AAP and BJP failed to address key issues. Tiwari accuses both parties of voter bribery, questioning election neutrality. Official results are awaited from the Election Commission on February 8.
- Country:
- India
In a bold statement, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari expressed skepticism over exit polls predicting a BJP win in the Delhi Assembly elections, asserting that both AAP and BJP have not tackled crucial problems like air pollution and the deteriorating condition of the Yamuna river.
Tiwari, in an interview with ANI, dismissed the exit polls, which foresee a BJP victory, arguing that Congress will outperform expectations due to public dissatisfaction with the ruling parties. He further accused AAP and BJP of compromising election neutrality through financial inducements to voters.
Amidst these allegations, the Election Commission reported a voter turnout of 60.42 percent in Delhi's high-stakes elections, with North East district registering the highest participation at 66.25 percent. However, exit polls vary widely in their predictions, with results anticipated on February 8.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bangkok Offers Free Public Transport to Fight Air Pollution
Delhi Battles Dense Fog and Severe Air Pollution
Delhi's Warmest Republic Day in Years Amidst Rising Air Pollution
Delhi Election Drama: Exit Polls and Political Dynamics
BJP vs AAP: Exit Polls Predict Tight Race in Delhi Assembly Elections