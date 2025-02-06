Congress MP Challenges Exit Poll Predictions, Denounces Election Neutrality

In a bold statement, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari expressed skepticism over exit polls predicting a BJP win in the Delhi Assembly elections, asserting that both AAP and BJP have not tackled crucial problems like air pollution and the deteriorating condition of the Yamuna river.

Tiwari, in an interview with ANI, dismissed the exit polls, which foresee a BJP victory, arguing that Congress will outperform expectations due to public dissatisfaction with the ruling parties. He further accused AAP and BJP of compromising election neutrality through financial inducements to voters.

Amidst these allegations, the Election Commission reported a voter turnout of 60.42 percent in Delhi's high-stakes elections, with North East district registering the highest participation at 66.25 percent. However, exit polls vary widely in their predictions, with results anticipated on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)