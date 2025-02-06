China Stands Against Forced Transfer in Gaza
China's Foreign Ministry expressed opposition to the forced transfer of people in Gaza, countering suggestions from U.S. President Trump. Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun affirmed that Gaza should not be used as a political bargaining chip and reiterated China's support for Palestinian national rights.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 06-02-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 13:18 IST
- Country:
- China
China has taken a firm stance against any forced transfer of individuals in Gaza, as raised by the suggestions of U.S. President Donald Trump regarding regional control.
During a press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun underscored that 'Gaza belongs to Palestinians and should not be treated as a political tool or subjected to jungle-style dominance.'
This statement underscores Beijing's unwavering support for the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people, denouncing external influence that might undermine these rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement