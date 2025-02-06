China Stands Against Forced Transfer in Gaza

China has taken a firm stance against any forced transfer of individuals in Gaza, as raised by the suggestions of U.S. President Donald Trump regarding regional control.

During a press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun underscored that 'Gaza belongs to Palestinians and should not be treated as a political tool or subjected to jungle-style dominance.'

This statement underscores Beijing's unwavering support for the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people, denouncing external influence that might undermine these rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)