Trump Advocates for Modern Air Traffic Control After Deadly Collision
U.S. President Donald Trump aims to collaborate with Congress to speed up the implementation of an advanced computerized air traffic control system following a fatal collision involving an Army helicopter and a commercial jet. He highlighted the superiority of foreign systems and expressed intentions to modernize U.S. systems.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump announced his intent to work with Congress to expedite the adoption of a new computerized air traffic control system. This initiative follows a tragic collision between an Army helicopter and a commercial jet, resulting in 67 fatalities.
Trump pointed out that other countries utilize far superior air traffic control systems than the United States. Even his private jet relies on a control system from another country, which he opted not to name.
The President stated the disastrous incident would serve as a catalyst for positive change, highlighting his commitment to modernizing U.S. air traffic control systems.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gujarat Pioneers Fast-Track Anganwadi Modernization with Cutting-Edge Technology
76th R-Day: Mi-17 IV choppers of IAF's 129 Helicopter Unit shower flower petals in 'dhwaj formation' on audience present at Kartavya Path.
Shock Collision: Passenger Jet and Helicopter Crash at Reagan National
Catastrophic Collision: Jet and Helicopter Clash Over Potomac
Surprising Helicopter Demand Shocks Rajasthan Officials