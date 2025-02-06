Left Menu

Trump Advocates for Modern Air Traffic Control After Deadly Collision

U.S. President Donald Trump aims to collaborate with Congress to speed up the implementation of an advanced computerized air traffic control system following a fatal collision involving an Army helicopter and a commercial jet. He highlighted the superiority of foreign systems and expressed intentions to modernize U.S. systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-02-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 19:31 IST
Trump Advocates for Modern Air Traffic Control After Deadly Collision
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump announced his intent to work with Congress to expedite the adoption of a new computerized air traffic control system. This initiative follows a tragic collision between an Army helicopter and a commercial jet, resulting in 67 fatalities.

Trump pointed out that other countries utilize far superior air traffic control systems than the United States. Even his private jet relies on a control system from another country, which he opted not to name.

The President stated the disastrous incident would serve as a catalyst for positive change, highlighting his commitment to modernizing U.S. air traffic control systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025