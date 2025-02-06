Trump Advocates for Modern Air Traffic Control After Deadly Collision

President Donald Trump announced his intent to work with Congress to expedite the adoption of a new computerized air traffic control system. This initiative follows a tragic collision between an Army helicopter and a commercial jet, resulting in 67 fatalities.

Trump pointed out that other countries utilize far superior air traffic control systems than the United States. Even his private jet relies on a control system from another country, which he opted not to name.

The President stated the disastrous incident would serve as a catalyst for positive change, highlighting his commitment to modernizing U.S. air traffic control systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)