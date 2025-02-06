Strengthening Strategic Ties: India and US Defence Collaboration

In a significant development in international defense relations, India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary Pete Hegseth have committed to advancing the India-US strategic partnership. The leaders held a phone conversation where critical aspects of bilateral defense ties were discussed and reviewed.

The discussion comes ahead of a planned visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington, underscoring the importance of this dialogue. Both ministers expressed enthusiasm for deepening operational, intelligence, logistics, and industrial cooperation between the two countries.

Describing the conversation as 'excellent,' Minister Singh emphasized the commitment to crafting an ambitious agenda for the bilateral relationship. These efforts reflect a shared vision to bolster strategic defense ties, promising enhanced collaboration in key sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)