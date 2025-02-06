Left Menu

Controversy Sparks Among Arab Americans Over Trump's Gaza Proposal

Arab American and Muslim leaders expressed criticism and support for Donald Trump's proposal to resettle Palestinians and take over Gaza. While some leaders dismissed the ideas as unrealistic, others believed Trump remained the better option for peace compared to the Biden administration's actions in support of Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 20:29 IST
Trump

Controversy has erupted among Arab American and Muslim leaders in response to former President Donald Trump's proposal for the United States to take over Gaza and resettle Palestinians. Despite some supporting Trump's 2024 campaign, many dismissed this idea as impractical and warned of potential political repercussions for the Republican Party.

Bishara Bahbah, founder of Arab Americans for Trump, stated that although Trump's proposal was not welcomed, he still considered him the best option for peace. The organization has since rebranded as Arab Americans for Peace, indicating a shift in focus post-election.

The 2024 election saw a significant shift in Arab American and Muslim voter support, with many turning away from the Democratic Party in states like Michigan. A poll highlighted that 53% of Muslim voters supported Green Party candidate Jill Stein, showcasing a drastic change from previous election cycles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

