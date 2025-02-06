Controversy Sparks Among Arab Americans Over Trump's Gaza Proposal

Controversy has erupted among Arab American and Muslim leaders in response to former President Donald Trump's proposal for the United States to take over Gaza and resettle Palestinians. Despite some supporting Trump's 2024 campaign, many dismissed this idea as impractical and warned of potential political repercussions for the Republican Party.

Bishara Bahbah, founder of Arab Americans for Trump, stated that although Trump's proposal was not welcomed, he still considered him the best option for peace. The organization has since rebranded as Arab Americans for Peace, indicating a shift in focus post-election.

The 2024 election saw a significant shift in Arab American and Muslim voter support, with many turning away from the Democratic Party in states like Michigan. A poll highlighted that 53% of Muslim voters supported Green Party candidate Jill Stein, showcasing a drastic change from previous election cycles.

