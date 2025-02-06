Political Leaders Condemn Deportation of 104 Indians from the U.S.

In a recent development, prominent Indian political leaders have strongly condemned the deportation of 104 Indians from the United States, marking the first such instance under the Trump administration's strict immigration policies.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav publicly questioned the Indian government on social media, highlighting the humiliating conditions of deportation and urging the Indian administration to take a more proactive stance.

Similarly, Mayawati of the Bahujan Samaj Party expressed grave concern over the incident, critiquing the central government's response as inadequate and demanding stronger protective measures for Indian citizens abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)