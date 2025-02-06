Parliament Furor: Opposition Protests Jaishankar's Stance on Deportation

On Thursday, opposition MPs staged a protest within the Indian Parliament's premises following External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's statement in the Rajya Sabha regarding the deportation of Indian nationals from the United States on February 5. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal criticized the central government's response, labeling it 'shocking' and demonstrative of 'complete helplessness.'

Venugopal accused the government of aligning itself with the US authorities instead of taking a firm stand to defend Indian citizens. Echoing his concerns, Congress MP Rajeev Shukla questioned the deportees' handcuffing and the government's lack of action against fraudulent agents. The Congress party's protestors sported handcuffs, stressing they are 'humans, not prisoners.'

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar explained that the deportations were conducted according to longstanding procedures by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He emphasized the necessity for states to reclaim nationals residing illegally elsewhere, while noting ongoing dialogue with US officials to ensure deportees' humane treatment. Jaishankar highlighted the importance of people-to-people exchanges in strengthening US-India relations.

