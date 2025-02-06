Trump's Steel Showdown with Nippon

In a surprising development, Donald Trump, ex-President of the United States, is scheduled for a high-profile meeting on Thursday with leading figures from U.S. Steel and FedEx, according to insider sources cited by ABC News.

The meeting follows a controversial decision by Trump's presidential successor, Joe Biden, to block Nippon Steel's acquisition of U.S. Steel, invoking national security concerns.

David Burritt, the CEO of U.S. Steel, has appealed to Trump, seeking to overturn Biden's national security decision, which could have significant implications for the American steel industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)