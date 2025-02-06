BJP Targets Landmark Victory in Delhi Assembly Polls

The BJP on Thursday conducted a thorough review of the voting process for the Delhi Assembly polls, expressing expectations of securing approximately 50 seats.

According to Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, Wednesday's voter turnout was a testament to the support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dual-engine developmental model for the city. The review emphasized the public's discontent with what Sachdeva described as the corruption-laden and ineffective administration of the AAP under Arvind Kejriwal.

The meeting, which took place at the Delhi BJP office, was aimed at collecting feedback from candidates, election agents, and district presidents. Notable attendees included BJP leader Shiv Prakash, Delhi BJP election in-charge Baijayant Jay Panda, and co-in-charge Atul Garg, along with several party MPs.

(With inputs from agencies.)