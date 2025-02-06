Congress Protests Against US Deportation Policy

The Congress party plans to stage widespread demonstrations on Friday, opposing the deportation of Indian citizens by the United States. These protests are to be held in state capitals and district headquarters, highlighting dissent against both US actions and the Indian government's response.

Congress leader K C Venugopal expressed national outrage over what he termed the 'horrific ill-treatment' faced by deported Indian citizens. He outlined that this sense of shame has prompted the call for protests.

The protests follow the landing of a US military aircraft in Amritsar, carrying 104 Indian immigrants deported by the Trump administration. Some deportees reported being restrained throughout their journey until their arrival.

