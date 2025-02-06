Left Menu

Congress Protests Against US Deportation Policy

The Congress is set to hold nationwide protests in state capitals and district headquarters on Friday to condemn the deportation of Indian citizens by the United States and criticize the Indian government's perceived inadequate response. The protests stem from anger over the alleged inhumane treatment of the deportees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 23:05 IST
Congress Protests Against US Deportation Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party plans to stage widespread demonstrations on Friday, opposing the deportation of Indian citizens by the United States. These protests are to be held in state capitals and district headquarters, highlighting dissent against both US actions and the Indian government's response.

Congress leader K C Venugopal expressed national outrage over what he termed the 'horrific ill-treatment' faced by deported Indian citizens. He outlined that this sense of shame has prompted the call for protests.

The protests follow the landing of a US military aircraft in Amritsar, carrying 104 Indian immigrants deported by the Trump administration. Some deportees reported being restrained throughout their journey until their arrival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025