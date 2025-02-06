Left Menu

Chirag Paswan Applauds PM Modi's Rajya Sabha Speech

Union Minister Chirag Paswan commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the Rajya Sabha for its factual basis and criticism of Congress. Paswan highlighted Modi's explanation of India's developmental stagnation and credited Modi's approach to politics of 'shantushtikaran' over 'tushtikaran'. Mod's vision aims for 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 23:13 IST
Union Minister Chirag Paswan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Chirag Paswan praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday for his address in the Rajya Sabha, highlighting the factual nature of the speech. The Prime Minister detailed achievements of the government over the past decade and scrutinized Congress for its previous governance.

Paswan emphasized Modi's explanation for India's slowed progress towards becoming a developed nation. He noted the Prime Minister's focus on 'shantushtikaran', contrasting it with Congress's alleged 'tushtikaran' or appeasement politics. The Union Minister emphasized Modi's vision to transform India into a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Supporting Paswan's views, Union Minister SP Singh Baghel stressed Modi's fact-based approach. He attributed the country's past regressions to Congress's 'anti-constitutional activities'. Modi's speech resonated with the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', underscoring efforts to optimize resource allocation and ensure policy saturation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

