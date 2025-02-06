Uddhav Thackeray Critiques BJP's Institutional Changes

In a fiery address at the Railway Kamgar Sena event, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of undermining institutional autonomy in India, with specific focus on Maharashtra.

Thackeray denounced the integration of the railway budget into the main budget under the current administration, expressing concerns over the suffocation of various entities including MSRTC and BEST.

Highlighting financial mismanagement, he noted a stark decrease in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's reserves and questioned the delay in erecting a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

(With inputs from agencies.)