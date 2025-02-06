Uddhav Thackeray Critiques BJP's Institutional Changes
Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), voiced a strong critique of the BJP's handling of institutions in India, particularly in Maharashtra. At a Railway Kamgar Sena event, Thackeray lamented the merging of the railway budget and highlighted financial issues concerning various state bodies and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
In a fiery address at the Railway Kamgar Sena event, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of undermining institutional autonomy in India, with specific focus on Maharashtra.
Thackeray denounced the integration of the railway budget into the main budget under the current administration, expressing concerns over the suffocation of various entities including MSRTC and BEST.
Highlighting financial mismanagement, he noted a stark decrease in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's reserves and questioned the delay in erecting a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.
