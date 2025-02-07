Steel Deal Drama: Trump, Nippon Steel's Bid for U.S. Steel
President Trump met with U.S. Steel CEO David Buritt amidst ongoing talks about a $14.9 billion merger with Japan's Nippon Steel. While the merger was blocked by former President Biden, Trump opposes it but welcomes Japanese tech investment. Nippon Steel leaders plan to meet Trump to advance the deal.
In a strategic meeting at the White House, President Donald Trump engaged with U.S. Steel CEO David Buritt as the company seeks to finalize a $14.9 billion merger with Japan's Nippon Steel. This merger, however, faces opposition from both past and current U.S. administrations.
Despite the roadblocks, particularly from former President Joe Biden, Trump has expressed openness to Japanese investment in the technology sector, hinting at a complex diplomatic balance. He is slated to meet Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to discuss these matters further.
Nippon Steel remains hopeful, with Vice Chairman Takahiro Mori stating their acquisition aligns with Trump's vision for a robust U.S. economy. As prominent figures like Mark Zuckerberg and Frederick Smith convene at the White House, the steel industry watches closely.
(With inputs from agencies.)
