Left Menu

Steel Deal Drama: Trump, Nippon Steel's Bid for U.S. Steel

President Trump met with U.S. Steel CEO David Buritt amidst ongoing talks about a $14.9 billion merger with Japan's Nippon Steel. While the merger was blocked by former President Biden, Trump opposes it but welcomes Japanese tech investment. Nippon Steel leaders plan to meet Trump to advance the deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 05:03 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 05:03 IST
Steel Deal Drama: Trump, Nippon Steel's Bid for U.S. Steel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic meeting at the White House, President Donald Trump engaged with U.S. Steel CEO David Buritt as the company seeks to finalize a $14.9 billion merger with Japan's Nippon Steel. This merger, however, faces opposition from both past and current U.S. administrations.

Despite the roadblocks, particularly from former President Joe Biden, Trump has expressed openness to Japanese investment in the technology sector, hinting at a complex diplomatic balance. He is slated to meet Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to discuss these matters further.

Nippon Steel remains hopeful, with Vice Chairman Takahiro Mori stating their acquisition aligns with Trump's vision for a robust U.S. economy. As prominent figures like Mark Zuckerberg and Frederick Smith convene at the White House, the steel industry watches closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025