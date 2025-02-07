Steel Deal Drama: Trump, Nippon Steel's Bid for U.S. Steel

In a strategic meeting at the White House, President Donald Trump engaged with U.S. Steel CEO David Buritt as the company seeks to finalize a $14.9 billion merger with Japan's Nippon Steel. This merger, however, faces opposition from both past and current U.S. administrations.

Despite the roadblocks, particularly from former President Joe Biden, Trump has expressed openness to Japanese investment in the technology sector, hinting at a complex diplomatic balance. He is slated to meet Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to discuss these matters further.

Nippon Steel remains hopeful, with Vice Chairman Takahiro Mori stating their acquisition aligns with Trump's vision for a robust U.S. economy. As prominent figures like Mark Zuckerberg and Frederick Smith convene at the White House, the steel industry watches closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)