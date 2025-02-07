Republicans Close In on Deal to Extend Trump Tax Cuts Amid Internal Tensions

Congressional Republicans concluded a five-hour meeting with President Donald Trump without reaching a final deal on extending his substantial tax cuts, but optimism remains high among senior lawmakers about nearing an agreement.

Amidst narrow majorities in both the House and Senate, Republicans have grappled for weeks to devise a plan to finance the tax cuts, which nonpartisan analysts predict could increase the U.S. debt by an additional $4 trillion over the next decade. House Speaker Mike Johnson indicated progress was made, suggesting announcements could be forthcoming.

The urgency to advance Trump's agenda stems from looming deadlines: a government funding deadline in March and an upcoming decision on raising the federal debt ceiling. The strategy involves bypassing Senate Democrats through legislative maneuvers, a challenge given the Republican caucus's lack of consensus.

