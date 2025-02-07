Trump Dismisses FEC Commissioner Ellen Weintraub

In a bold move, U.S. Federal Election Commission Commissioner and Chair, Ellen Weintraub, has been unceremoniously removed from office by President Donald Trump. This action is part of Trump's larger strategy to overhaul the federal bureaucracy, replacing numerous officials with loyalists.

Weintraub, who has been an outspoken advocate for electoral reforms, took to social media to share her dismissal letter, which was signed by Trump and dated January 31. She expressed disappointment, saying, 'There's a legal way to replace FEC commissioners-this isn't it.'

Her unexpected removal from the Commission highlights ongoing concerns regarding the President's approach to governance and the potential undermining of institutional processes, prompting widespread discussions about adherence to legal procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)