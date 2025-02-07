Left Menu

Trump Dismisses FEC Commissioner Ellen Weintraub

Ellen Weintraub, a U.S. Federal Election Commission Commissioner and Chair, announced her removal from office by a letter from President Donald Trump. She's been active since his inauguration and is known for addressing election issues with conviction. The removal raises concerns over legal procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 06:05 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 06:05 IST
Trump Dismisses FEC Commissioner Ellen Weintraub

In a bold move, U.S. Federal Election Commission Commissioner and Chair, Ellen Weintraub, has been unceremoniously removed from office by President Donald Trump. This action is part of Trump's larger strategy to overhaul the federal bureaucracy, replacing numerous officials with loyalists.

Weintraub, who has been an outspoken advocate for electoral reforms, took to social media to share her dismissal letter, which was signed by Trump and dated January 31. She expressed disappointment, saying, 'There's a legal way to replace FEC commissioners-this isn't it.'

Her unexpected removal from the Commission highlights ongoing concerns regarding the President's approach to governance and the potential undermining of institutional processes, prompting widespread discussions about adherence to legal procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025