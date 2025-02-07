Left Menu

Singapore's Ex-Minister S. Iswaran: From Power to House Arrest

Former Singapore transport minister S. Iswaran, imprisoned last year for obstructing justice and accepting bribes, will complete his sentence under house arrest. Iswaran, known for his longstanding cabinet service, is eligible for home detention due to low re-offense risk and strong family support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 11:02 IST
S. Iswaran

Singapore's disgraced former transport minister, S. Iswaran, who was jailed last year for obstructing justice and accepting over $300,000 in gifts, is set to serve the rest of his sentence under house arrest, local media reported on Friday.

Iswaran, the first former cabinet member to be jailed in Singapore, faced a highly publicized trial that captured the attention of the city-state, renowned for its clean governance. He will fulfill the remaining eight months of his one-year jail term at home under strict conditions, including curfew monitoring, counseling, and electronic tagging. This, according to reports from CNA and the Straits Times, citing the Singapore Prison Service.

The prison service has yet to comment officially. However, according to a spokesperson, 'He has been assessed suitable for the scheme, as he poses a low risk of reoffending and has strong family support.' Iswaran had previous roles in trade, communications, and transport ministries during his 13-year cabinet service. He pleaded guilty last year to four counts of improperly receiving gifts and obstructing justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

