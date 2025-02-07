Marco Rubio's Middle East Diplomacy Amid Controversy

Marco Rubio, the U.S. Secretary of State, is set to embark on his first official Middle East tour, amid significant debate over President Trump's displaced Palestinians proposal. A senior State Department official announced that Rubio's trip, scheduled for February 13-18, will cover strategic talks with Israel, the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, in addition to attending the Munich Security Conference.

Trump's controversial suggestion of moving Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring Arab nations such as Egypt and Jordan has drawn widespread condemnation from rights groups, Arab nations, and Palestinians themselves. Rubio emphasized an 'interim' relocation while rebuilding efforts occur post-conflict in Gaza.

Rubio's discussions will include the consequences of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, and a thorough examination of the region's status quo—the latter being at the heart of Trump's strategy to disrupt perceived stagnation in Middle East policies.

