Congress MP Criticizes Modi's 'Congress Phobia' in Rajya Sabha Speech

Congress MP Manickam Tagore launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of having a 'Congress phobia' during a Rajya Sabha session. Tagore argued that Modi's preoccupation with Congress distracted from pressing national issues and called for a shift in focus toward serving the Indian populace.

Tagore labeled Modi's speech, intended as a Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, as veering off-topic with its targeted criticism of Congress. 'It's been a decade, heading into the 11th year. Focus on your promises instead of harboring a Congress obsession,' urged the Congress MP.

In the same session, Tagore expressed concern over the treatment of Indians deported from the US, describing the process as humiliating. He urged the Indian government to adopt a more assertive stance in safeguarding its citizens abroad. Modi, in contrast, defended his administration's approach, adhering to the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and emphasizing optimal resource utilization and implementation of schemes without leaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)