Congress MP Criticizes Modi's 'Congress Phobia' in Rajya Sabha Speech

Congress MP Manickam Tagore criticized PM Modi for focusing on Congress in his Rajya Sabha speech instead of addressing national issues. He urged Modi to prioritize serving India and improving citizen protection abroad. Tagore also highlighted concerns over the mistreatment of Indians deported from the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 12:10 IST
Congress MP Manickam Tagore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Manickam Tagore launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of having a 'Congress phobia' during a Rajya Sabha session. Tagore argued that Modi's preoccupation with Congress distracted from pressing national issues and called for a shift in focus toward serving the Indian populace.

Tagore labeled Modi's speech, intended as a Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, as veering off-topic with its targeted criticism of Congress. 'It's been a decade, heading into the 11th year. Focus on your promises instead of harboring a Congress obsession,' urged the Congress MP.

In the same session, Tagore expressed concern over the treatment of Indians deported from the US, describing the process as humiliating. He urged the Indian government to adopt a more assertive stance in safeguarding its citizens abroad. Modi, in contrast, defended his administration's approach, adhering to the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and emphasizing optimal resource utilization and implementation of schemes without leaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

