Left Menu

Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party Faces Poaching Allegations Amid Polls

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has ordered an Anti-Corruption Bureau probe into AAP's allegations against the BJP for attempting to poach its candidates by offering bribes. The investigation aligns with claims from AAP leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh, highlighting alleged bribe offers amid the Delhi Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 14:44 IST
Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party Faces Poaching Allegations Amid Polls
V K Saxena Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has launched an Anti-Corruption Bureau probe following allegations from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tried to poach its candidates. This move comes just days before the crucial vote count for the Delhi Assembly elections.

According to AAP, the BJP allegedly offered bribes to seven of its MLAs, promising lucrative ministerial positions and Rs 15 crore each if they switched allegiance. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh have both raised these serious claims, which have prompted Saxena to delve deeper into the allegations through a thorough investigation.

This controversy arises at a pivotal moment, as the February 5 elections could either solidify AAP's hold over Delhi for a third consecutive term or break the BJP's lengthy absence from power in the capital. As the political tension escalates, all eyes are on the ACB to authenticate these explosive accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
3
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025