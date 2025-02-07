Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party Faces Poaching Allegations Amid Polls

In a significant development, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has launched an Anti-Corruption Bureau probe following allegations from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tried to poach its candidates. This move comes just days before the crucial vote count for the Delhi Assembly elections.

According to AAP, the BJP allegedly offered bribes to seven of its MLAs, promising lucrative ministerial positions and Rs 15 crore each if they switched allegiance. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh have both raised these serious claims, which have prompted Saxena to delve deeper into the allegations through a thorough investigation.

This controversy arises at a pivotal moment, as the February 5 elections could either solidify AAP's hold over Delhi for a third consecutive term or break the BJP's lengthy absence from power in the capital. As the political tension escalates, all eyes are on the ACB to authenticate these explosive accusations.

