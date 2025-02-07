Left Menu

Fadnavis Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Voter Irregularity Allegations Amid Maharashtra Election Controversy

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claims of voter roll discrepancies in the 2024 state elections. He alleged Gandhi's accusations were preemptive distractions ahead of anticipated defeats. Fadnavis insisted on Gandhi's need for introspection instead of fostering false narratives to divert attention from electoral failures.

In a charged political atmosphere, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis firmly dismissed accusations made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding alleged irregularities in the state's voter rolls for the upcoming 2024 assembly elections. Fadnavis argued that Gandhi's assertions served as a diversionary tactic, anticipating the Congress party's expected losses in Delhi's electoral outcome.

Addressing the press in the capital, Gandhi alleged that Maharashtra's electoral rolls saw an unusual increase of 39 lakh voters over five months, raising questions of legitimacy. Fadnavis countered these claims by asserting that the Election Commission had thoroughly addressed all concerns. He suggested Gandhi's statements were designed to deflect attention from potential defeats scheduled for February 8 when the Delhi election results were set to be announced.

Fadnavis further advised Gandhi to focus on introspective evaluation rather than propagating misleading narratives. He warned that without self-evaluation, the Congress party's resurgence remains unattainable. Fadnavis also took to X to mock Gandhi, emphasizing the need for new strategies over recycling old narratives. Meanwhile, the Election Commission reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and accountability, pledging to address concerns raised by political parties in detail.

