AAP Alleges BJP's Poaching Attempts on Delhi Election Eve

AAP's leader, Arvind Kejriwal, accused the BJP of attempting to poach 16 AAP candidates ahead of Delhi election results. Several AAP leaders received calls offering incentives to switch allegiance. Despite the allegations, AAP remains confident about forming the government with a majority in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 15:48 IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sandeep Pathak (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic assertion, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sandeep Pathak disclosed that party chief Arvind Kejriwal claimed numerous AAP leaders received telephone calls as part of an alleged BJP conspiracy to poach 16 party candidates ahead of the Delhi Assembly election results scheduled for February 8.

Speaking to ANI, Pathak criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), labeling the calls as a calculated tactic in their election strategy. AAP's Delhi Minister Mukesh Ahlawat corroborated the claims, adding that such calls were triggered by AAP's expected election victory.

Kejriwal warned his members to disregard the calls, questioning the motive behind BJP's outreach if exit polls predicted BJP's gains. With confidence resonating among AAP's ranks, MLA Jarnail Singh reassured that their allegiance remained unshaken, emphasizing AAP's assured path to forming the next government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

