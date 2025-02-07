Tensions Escalate as AAP Accuses BJP of Political Sabotage
High drama unfolded in Delhi as an Anti-Corruption Branch team visited AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's residence. Kejriwal accused the BJP of trying to destabilize his party by luring AAP candidates. The visit, initiated by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, sparked tensions, with AAP alleging BJP influence.
High political drama ensued in the national capital on Friday when an Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) team appeared at the residence of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on 5, Ferozeshah Road.
A day prior, Kejriwal accused the BJP of attempting to destabilize AAP by enticing 16 of its candidates ahead of election results. Delhi had voted on February 5 for its 70-member Assembly, with results scheduled for announcement on Saturday.
The ACB's visit followed allegations by Kejriwal of BJP's candidate poaching, sparked by a directive from Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. However, tensions flared as AAP members barred ACB officials from meeting Kejriwal, alleging BJP's influence. AAP claimed the ACB lacked authority for an investigation and dismissed the move as a BJP political stunt.
