AAP Alleges BJP's Poaching Attempts Ahead of Delhi Election Results

AAP accuses BJP of attempting to poach its candidates before Delhi Assembly election results. Kejriwal claims calls were made to entice AAP leaders with positions and money. However, AAP leaders remain confident of their victory. Exit polls provide mixed predictions for the election outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 16:50 IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sandeep Pathak (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sandeep Pathak has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attempted to poach 16 AAP candidates ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. Party chief Arvind Kejriwal reportedly disclosed that several calls had been made to sway AAP leaders.

Delhi Minister Mukesh Ahlawat remarked on the party's anticipation of victory, attributing the calls to BJP's election strategies and insisting that AAP members remain vigilant. He expressed skepticism about BJP's confidence, given exit poll predictions.

AAP figures like Avadh Ojha and Jarnail Singh asserted BJP's attempts to lure AAP candidates and reaffirmed their commitment to secure a majority in the elections. Kejriwal criticized BJP's tactics, claiming offers of significant sums for party defection. Exit poll predictions remain divided on the results.

